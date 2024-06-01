June 1, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: AJ Styles pulls off a Mark Henry to attack Champion Cody Rhodes!
Nia Jax opened the show as SmackDown GM Nick Aldis introduced her after she won the Queen of the Ring. She immediately confronted Bayley for a match at SummerSlam
Source: WWE
But as the Champion made her way out, she was attacked from behind by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.
Source: WWE
Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Tommaso Ciampa wins by pinfall with a schoolboy pin.
Source: WWE
Andrade el Idolo vs. Apollo Crews: Andrade el Idolo wins by pinfall with the butterfly rolling neckbreaker.
Source: WWE
Kevin Owens came out to confront the Bloodline, but Heyman warned him to not go against them
Source: WWE
Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa came out to confrone KO before the Street Profits came to the rescue.
Source: WWE
Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. Street Profits: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa win by pinfall with a jumping reverse STO from Tama Tonga on Montez Ford.
Source: WWE
Bayley & Naomi vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven win by pinfall with a dead weight press from Green on Naomi
Source: WWE
AJ Styles came out to address his future and was accompanied by The Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Source: WWE
But AJ pulled off a Mark Henry as he heinously attacked the Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, as the show went off the air.
Source: WWE