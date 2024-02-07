January 13, 2024

WWE SmackDown Results: All roads lead to Rumble as Orton, Styles, Knight thrash Solo & Jimmy

The WWE SmackDown opened with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso taking out Grimes to make a statement

It led to the announcement of the main event as Orton, Styles and Knight will face The Bloodline, and since there is no Reigns, they have to find a tag part and if not, it will become a handicap match

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Latino World Order (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde): Garza & Carrillo win by pinfall with a victory roll and an unfair advantage as his hand were on the ropes.

During the match, Carlito launched a sneak attack on Santos Escobar

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair: Bianca Belair wins by pinfall after she took out the leader of the Damage CTRL with a KOD.

Bobby Lashley called out Kross' faction after their sneak attack on the previous show.

Paul Ellering came out and pointed towards the tron that showed a hype package where he named the newly formed faction 'The Final Testament'

Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes: The match goes to a no-contest after referee as Ryan Tran calls for the bell after a mid-match accident that laid out both opponents

When Randy Orton enters for his match, Uso and Sikoa interrupt him, take him out, and put him out with the Samoan Spike.

AJ Styles, LA Knight, & Randy Orton vs. the Bloodline (Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa) (Handicap Match): AJ Styles, LA Knight, & Randy Orton win by pinfall after Orton hit the RKO on Jimmy Uso.

The babyfaces got Solo Sikoa up to deliver a Triple powerbomb into the announcer's desk following the contest.

