April 27, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: Melo vs Cody in main event as 2024 Draft Madness officially begins
Friday Night SmackDown opened with the contract signing of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, in Lyon, France
Triple H and Cody Rhodes announced the first round picks for both RAW and SmackDown
Latino World Order vs. Legado del Fantasma: LWO win by pinfall with Operation: Dragon from Dragon Lee on Angel Garza.
Bron Breakker vs. Cedric Alexander: Bron Breakker wins by pinfall with a spear.
Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson announced the round two picks for the WWE Draft
The Dudley Boyz come put at the podium and put on their glasses as they announce the next round of picks
Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Naomi wins by disqualification.
Nia Jax ran interference that caused a disqualification
The legendary WWE GM Teddy Long and John “Bradshaw” Layfield announce the final round of picks for night one.
Carmelo Hayes vs. “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes.
