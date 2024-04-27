April 27, 2024

WWE SmackDown Results: Melo vs Cody in main event as 2024 Draft Madness officially begins

Friday Night SmackDown opened with the contract signing of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, in Lyon, France

Source: WWE

Triple H and Cody Rhodes announced the first round picks for both RAW and SmackDown

Source: WWE

Latino World Order vs. Legado del Fantasma: LWO win by pinfall with Operation: Dragon from Dragon Lee on Angel Garza.

Source: WWE

Bron Breakker vs. Cedric Alexander: Bron Breakker wins by pinfall with a spear.

Source: WWE

Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson announced the round two picks for the WWE Draft

Source: WWE

The Dudley Boyz come put at the podium and put on their glasses as they announce the next round of picks

Source: WWE

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton: Naomi wins by disqualification.

Source: WWE

Nia Jax ran interference that caused a disqualification

Source: WWE

The legendary WWE GM Teddy Long and John “Bradshaw” Layfield announce the final round of picks for night one.

Source: WWE

Carmelo Hayes vs. “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes.

Source: WWE

View Next Slide