May 18, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: Contract signed between Cody & Logan as KOTR tournament advances!
Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with KOD.
Source: WWE
LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): Tama Tonga wins by pinfall with the jumping reverse STO.
During the contract signing for the Champion vs Champion match at Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul tore the contract that Nick Aldis gave, and brought out the new one which his lawyer made up
The moment infuriated Nick Aldis, and he was about to snap before Cody intervened to calm him down.
Cody eventually signed the papers nd Logan launched a sneak attack. But Rhodes ducked him and one of the US Champion's entourage suffered the wrath of the American Nightmare
Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Nia Jax wins by disqualification after Cargill whacks her with the steel chair
#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo): #DIY win by pinfall with Meet in the Middle on Humberto
Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.
