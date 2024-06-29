Pavitra Shome
WWE SmackDown Results: From start to end, CHAOTIC scenes take place at The Garden
WWE RAW opened with utter chaos as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens brawled it out with The Bloodline.
An insane spot took place when KO took out Tonga Log off the stands and through the table at MSG.
Rhodes, Orton & KO were eventually escorted out by the NYPD and they were sent out of the building.
LeRae vs. Cargill vs. Stratton (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match): Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Candice LeRae, qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Escobar (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match): LA Knight wins by pinfall with an O’Connor roll and a handful of tights on Logan, qualifying for the MITB ladder match.
Logan Paul brought out Tyrese Hailburton as he was received by loud boos from the crowd.
But LA Lnight had Knicks' Jalen Brunson to his side and they shooed them away.
Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Naomi (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match): Naomi wins by pinfall with a sunset flip on Indi Hartwell, qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match.
At the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, Solo Sikoa demanded all of the members to acknowledge him, and to no one's surprise, all of them did.
But the Wiseman Paul Heyman did not, and he was annihilated by Solo & others as they brutally attack him. He had to be stretchered out of the arena.
