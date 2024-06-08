June 8, 2024

WWE Smackdown Results (June 7): Cody Rhodes accepts AJ Styles challenge, Bloodline massacre KO

WWE Smackdown started with Bloodline anointment of Tonga Lao

Source: WWE

The anointment was ruined by Kevin Owens as he rampaged Bloodline

Source: WWE

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair beat Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in tag team match.

Source: WWE

Grayson Waller defeated Johnny Gargano in half man tag team match.

Source: WWE

Cody Rhodes had a scuffle with AJ Styles and he has accepted to fight Styles for WWE title in an I Quit match at Clash of the Castle next week.

Source: WWE

LA Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes with ease and then went on to challenge Logan Paul.

Source: WWE

Kevin Owens and the Street Profits won the six man tag team match vs Bloodline after Solo Sikoa was disqualified for using a chair.

Source: WWE

Once the fight ended, Bloodline massacred Kevin Owens as the latest edition of WWE Smackdown ended.

Source: WWE

View Next Slide