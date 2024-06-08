June 8, 2024
WWE Smackdown Results (June 7): Cody Rhodes accepts AJ Styles challenge, Bloodline massacre KO
WWE Smackdown started with Bloodline anointment of Tonga Lao
The anointment was ruined by Kevin Owens as he rampaged Bloodline
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair beat Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in tag team match.
Grayson Waller defeated Johnny Gargano in half man tag team match.
Cody Rhodes had a scuffle with AJ Styles and he has accepted to fight Styles for WWE title in an I Quit match at Clash of the Castle next week.
LA Knight defeated Carmelo Hayes with ease and then went on to challenge Logan Paul.
Kevin Owens and the Street Profits won the six man tag team match vs Bloodline after Solo Sikoa was disqualified for using a chair.
Once the fight ended, Bloodline massacred Kevin Owens as the latest edition of WWE Smackdown ended.
