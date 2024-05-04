May 4, 2024

WWE SmackDown Results: Lyon-Decines, France was ELECTRIC ahead of Backlash PLE!

Lyon, France was ELECTRIC as they attended Friday Night SmackDown at the LDLC Arena ahead of the Backlash PLE

Bayley & Naomi & Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL & Tiffany Stratton: Bayley & Naomi & Belair & Cargill def. Damage CTRL & Stratton via pinfall

New Catch Republic vs. The Final Testament: The Final Testament def. New Catch Republic via pinfall

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton hosted the first ever RKO show at France.

As Paul Heyman, was talking to them, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga unleashed a sneak attack, but they fought them back valiantly

LA Knight vs. Angel: LA Knight def. Angel via pinfall after hitting a BFT

A Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits: A Town Down Under def. The Street Profits via pinfall

In the main event, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles had an intense face-off at the main event.

But before the show ended, AJ Styles slapped Cody Rhodes, who handed a too sweet gesture to AJ.

