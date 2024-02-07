January 27, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: New Tag Team Champs crowned as all roads lead to the Royal Rumble
Eladio Carrion enters and takes up the microphone. He welcomes the audience to the stage and introduces his close friend, Randy Orton.
Randy Orton enters the ring and talks about The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' title reign. AJ Styles and LA Knight also came up and delivered their promos
Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with a folding press
Kabuki Warriors vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship): Kabuki Warriors win by pinfall with an inverted DDT / diving elbow drop combination on Carter
The Pride and The Final Testament face-off: Scarlett leaps upon Lashley's back and scratches at his eyes! Karrion comes in and knocks Bob unconscious while AOP beats the Profits down
Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes: Austin Theory wins by pinfall with an O’Connor roll and a handful of tights
After the match, Theory and Waller attack Hayes. But Trick Williams makes the save, and Miami is overjoyed to see him!
LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa: LA Knight wins by disqualification after AJ Styles hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm
