April 20, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: New tag titles & championship contenders revealed as roads lead to France
AJ Styles vs. LA Knight (WWE Undisputed Championship #1 Contender’s Match): AJ Styles wins by pinfall with the Phenomenal Forearm, earning a shot against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship.
Source: WWE
WWE CCO Triple H and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to introduce the new WWE Tag Team Championship titles to A-Town Down Under, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.
Source: WWE
AOP vs. LDF vs. New Catch Republic vs. Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match): Street Profits win by pinfall with a Sky High / neck breaker combination on Angel.
Source: WWE
The Bloodline's newest member, Tama Tonga, viciously attacked Kevin Owens and left him bloodied on the squared circle.
Source: WWE
Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with the Phantom Driver.
Source: WWE
Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (WWE Women’s Championship): Bayley wins by disqualification.
Source: WWE
Tiffany Stratton charges in, slamming Naomi's face against the announce desk and giving Bayley a hard elbow. She threw them both into the ring and gave them the prettiest moonsault ever!
Source: WWE