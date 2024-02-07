January 20, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: Pete Dunne is BACK! Roman Reigns signs contract for title match
SmackDown opened with AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton signing the contract for the fatal-4-way match for the Undisputed Universal Title match
While Roman Reigns did not sign the contract initially, Randy Orton confronted Paul Heyman and gave him a warning about the main event
LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, & Santos Escobar): Legado del Fantasma win by pinfall with a schoolboy pin from Santos Escobar.
Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson): Dunne & Bate win by pinfall with Bitter End from Pete Dunne on Elton Prince.
Logan Paul takes down Kevin Owens dueing the KO show after a cheap shot
Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship): Chance & Carter win by pinfall with the Afterparty on Fyre, retaining the Tag Titles.
AJ Styles vs. LA Knight: LA Knight wins by disqualification after Solo Sikoa attacked both competitors
Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa: Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa
Post-match, Roman Reigns attacked all three of his Royal Rumble challengers and signed the contract to make the match official.
While Roman Reigns launched a post-match attack, Randy Orton countered with an RKO to end the show.
