March 9, 2024

WWE SmackDown Results: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's challenge!

Friday Night SmackDown opened with Logan Paul announcing a centre-ring sponsorship deal with WWE and also brought in KSI.

Source: WWE

But Randy Orton ran interference and RKO'd KSI in the ring. He also poured PRIME over KSI's crotch as Logan Paul escaped.

Source: WWE

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton win by pinfall with an assisted RKO on Austin Theory.

Source: WWE

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross: Bobby Lashley wins by disqualification.

Source: WWE

“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton: Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Source: WWE

Angel Garza vs. Dragon Lee: Dragon Lee wins by pinfall with a hurricanrana.

Source: WWE

In the main event, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes accepted The Rock's challenge to clash at WrestleMania XL in tag team action.

Source: WWE

