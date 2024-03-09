March 9, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's challenge!
Friday Night SmackDown opened with Logan Paul announcing a centre-ring sponsorship deal with WWE and also brought in KSI.
Source: WWE
But Randy Orton ran interference and RKO'd KSI in the ring. He also poured PRIME over KSI's crotch as Logan Paul escaped.
Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton win by pinfall with an assisted RKO on Austin Theory.
Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross: Bobby Lashley wins by disqualification.
“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Tiffany Stratton: Tiffany Stratton wins by pinfall with Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
Angel Garza vs. Dragon Lee: Dragon Lee wins by pinfall with a hurricanrana.
In the main event, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes accepted The Rock's challenge to clash at WrestleMania XL in tag team action.
