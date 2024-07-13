Republic Sports Desk
WWE Smackdown Results: Solo Sikoa & his men decimate Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton
Tiffany Stratton opened the show to commemorate her MITB win, but Bayley came out to confront her.
When Tiffany held Bayley when she was talking to Nia Jax, It provoked her to throw a right. But the number's advantage went against the Women's Champion.
But Michin came out for Bayley's save as she whanked the Kendo Stick on Nia's back and also tried to fling it towards Tiffany Stratton.
“Michin” Mia Yim vs. Nia Jax: Nia Jax wins by pinfall with the Banzai Drop.
Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo: Legado del Fantasma won by pinfall with Wing Clipper from Garza on Crews.
LA Knight came out with a contract in hand and he revealed it to be a signed contract for the US title at SummerSlam. Now, it awaits Logan Paul's initials.
Blair Davenport vs. Naomi: Naomi wins by pinfall with a Gedo Clutch.
#DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under (WWE Tag Team Championship): #DIY win by pinfall with Meet in the Middle on Grayson Waller, retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline absolutely demolished Cody Rhodes after the champion agreed to a match with the title on the line against the new Tribal Chief
Randy Orton comes out to aid Cody, but he was also left decimated after The Bloodline put him through the table with a triple power bomb.
