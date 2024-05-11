May 11, 2024
SmackDown Results: Styles-Orton light up the Main event on fire! Rhodes met his next title opponent
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis opened the show and invited Cody Rhodes to the ring top introduce his next title opponent for King & Queen of the Ring.
Source: WWE
And who was it? To no one's surprise, the United States Champion, Logan Paul, and they will clash for the World title at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Naomi vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Nia Jax wins by pinfall with the Banzai Drop.
Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes (King of the Ring First Round Match): Carmelo Hayes wins by pinfall with a small package.
Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Jade Cargill wins by pinfall with Jaded.
Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with KOD.
Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga (King of the Ring First Round Match): Tama Tonga wins by pinfall with a jumping reverse STO.
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring First Round Match): Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.
