February 3, 2024
WWE SmackDown Results: The Rock & Roman Reigns come face to face
SmackDown opened with the United States Champion Logan Paul
Source: WWE
Kevin Owens also showed up, with him and Logan Paul had a verbal back and forth
Source: WWE
Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens: Kevin Owens wins by pinfall with a KO punch loaded with a brass knuckle
Source: WWE
British Strong Style vs. LWO vs. LDF vs. Pretty Deadly - (Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals): British Strong Style win by pinfall with a double Tyler Driver ‘97 on Kit Wilson
Source: WWE
Bayley chooses IYO SKY as her WrestleMania opponent after DAMAGE CTRL implodes and they attack her
Source: WWE
In the main event, Cody Rhodes said that he is coming for Roman Reigns, but it will not be in WrestleMania
Source: WWE
But to everyone's surprise, The Rock showed up and went face to face against Roman Reigns
Source: WWE