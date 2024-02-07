January 16, 2024
WWE superstars and legends with the most wins in Royal Rumble
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin: Three wins (1997, 1998, 2001)
Hulk Hogan: Two wins (1990, 1991)
Shawn Michaels: Two wins (1995, 1996)
Triple H: Two wins (2002, 2016)
Brock Lesnar: Two wins (2003, 2022)
Batista: Two wins (2005, 2014)
John Cena: Two wins (2008, 2013)
Randy Orton: Two wins (2009, 2017)
Edge: Two wins (2010, 2021)
