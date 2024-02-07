January 28, 2024
WWE superstars who have won Royal Rumble more than once
John Cena has won the WWE Royal Rumble twice. He won it in 2008 and then in 2013.
Randy Orton has won the WWE Royal Rumble twice. He won in 2009 and in 2017.
Batista won the WWE Royal Rumble twice. He first won it in the year 2005 and the second time he prevailed in 2014.
Edge has also win the Royal Rumble match twice in his career. His maiden win came in 2010 and second victory came after an entire decade in 2021.
Cody Rhodes has won the WWE Royal Rumble match consecutively. He won it in the year 2023 and repeated the success in 2024.
