Republic Sports Desk

WWE Superstars With Most Wins

John Cena has the most wins under his belt in WWE. The leader of cenation won 1774 times in WWE.

Source: wwe.com

The Undertaker is at number two with 1726 wins.

Source: WWE

Bret Hart is at number 3 with 1512 wins.

Source: WWE

Kane is 4th in the list. He has 1490 victories under his name.

Source: WWE

Randy Orton is at number 5 with 1276 wins.

Source: WWE

Shawn Michaels is at 6 with 1250 wins.

Source: WWE

Big Show is at number 7 with 1223 wins.

Source: wwe.com

Kofi Kingston is the surprise entry in the list. He has 1307 wins to his name.

Source: WWE

Hulk Hogan is the next one in the list. Hogan won 1015 wins to his name.

Source: WWE

Roman Reigns is set to make his entry in the list.

Source: WWE