WWE Superstars With Most Wins

John Cena has the most wins under his belt in WWE. The leader of cenation won 1774 times in WWE.
The Undertaker is at number two with 1726 wins.
Bret Hart is at number 3 with 1512 wins.
Kane is 4th in the list. He has 1490 victories under his name.
Randy Orton is at number 5 with 1276 wins.
Shawn Michaels is at 6 with 1250 wins.
Big Show is at number 7 with 1223 wins.
Kofi Kingston is the surprise entry in the list. He has 1307 wins to his name.
Hulk Hogan is the next one in the list. Hogan won 1015 wins to his name.
Roman Reigns is set to make his entry in the list.
