April 19, 2024

WWE: Who could Cody Rhodes face next after win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

Jey Uso comes as a heavy favourite to face Cody Rhodes.

Source: WWE

Drew McIntyre might be done going after the Heavyweight Championship and might divert his attention towards the Universal championship.

Source: WWE

Solo Sikoa might want to take the revenge of his brother Roman, and hence may challenge Cody next.

Source: WWE

Brock Lesnar could return and challenge Cody Rhodes.

Source: wwe.com

CM Punk is also one of the favourites to face Cody Rhodes next.

Source: WWE.com

View Next Slide