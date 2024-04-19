April 19, 2024
WWE: Who could Cody Rhodes face next after win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?
Jey Uso comes as a heavy favourite to face Cody Rhodes.
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre might be done going after the Heavyweight Championship and might divert his attention towards the Universal championship.
Source: WWE
Solo Sikoa might want to take the revenge of his brother Roman, and hence may challenge Cody next.
Source: WWE
Brock Lesnar could return and challenge Cody Rhodes.
Source: wwe.com
CM Punk is also one of the favourites to face Cody Rhodes next.
Source: WWE.com