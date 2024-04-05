April 4, 2024
WWE WrestleMania 2024: Who has won most matches at the Shows of Shows
Roman Reigns is at number 6. He has so far won a total of 8 matches at WrestleMania.
Source: wwe.com
Hulk Hogan is at number 5. He won 9 WrestleMania matches.
Source: wwe.com
Edge is tied with Hogan. He also has won 9 WrestleMania matches.
Source: WWE
Triple H won 10 WrestleMania matches during his career.
Source: WWE
16-time World Champion has 10 wins at the Grandest Stage of them all.
Source: wwe.com
At number one it is The Undertaker. He has won 25 matches at WrestleMania.
Source: WWE