April 4, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 2024: Who has won most matches at the Shows of Shows

Roman Reigns is at number 6. He has so far won a total of 8 matches at WrestleMania.

Source: wwe.com

Hulk Hogan is at number 5. He won 9 WrestleMania matches.

Source: wwe.com

Edge is tied with Hogan. He also has won 9 WrestleMania matches.

Source: WWE

Triple H won 10 WrestleMania matches during his career.

Source: WWE

16-time World Champion has 10 wins at the Grandest Stage of them all.

Source: wwe.com

At number one it is The Undertaker. He has won 25 matches at WrestleMania.

Source: WWE

View Next Slide