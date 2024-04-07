April 7, 2024
WWE WrestleMania Night 1 Results: Sami Zayn DETHRONES GUNTHER as Bloodline Rules is set for Night 2
Mami reigned supreme over becky Lynch and retained the Women's World Title as she extends her dominance.
Source: WWE
Andrade & Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar : Andrade & Rey Mysterio win by pinfall with a frog splash from Rey on Santos Escobar.
Source: WWE
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso : Jey Uso wins by pinfall with the diving splash.
Source: WWE
Awesome Truth wins the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship by retrieving the titles.
Source: WWE
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship by retrieving the titles
Source: WWE
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Dakota Kai, & Kairi Sane) : Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, & Naomi win by pinfall with Jaded from Cargill on Dakota Kai.
Source: WWE
GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship) : Sami Zayn wins by pinfall with the Helluva Kick, becoming your new WWE Intercontinental Champion
Source: WWE
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs The Rock & Roman Reigns: Roman Reigns and The Rock defeat Rhodes and Rollins after Rock hit a People's elbow on Cody, making it Bloodline Rules for Night two
Source: WWE