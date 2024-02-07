February 2, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test career for India so far
Yashasvi Jaiswalhas played 5 matches and 9 innings for India so far. He made his debut against West Indies in 2023.
Jaiswal has scored a total of 411 runs, with a highest score of 171, averaging an impressive 45.66.
Jaiswal has faced 685 deliveries with a strike rate of 60.00.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has secured 2 century and 2 half-centuries in his Test career. His first century was against WI.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 2nd Test century against England in India vs England 2nd Test at Vizag.
His aggressive batting style is evidenced by 52 boundaries and 6 maximums. Additionally, Jaiswal has taken 6 catches in the field, showcasing his all-around skills.
