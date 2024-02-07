January 30, 2024
Yuzvendra Chahal visits his village with wife Dhanashree
Yuzvendra Chahal recently visited his village in Haryana with wife Dhanashree.
Source: Instagram/Chahal
Chahal took to social media to share pictures from his visit. In the photos, Chahal and Dhanashree could be seen posing for the camera.
Source: x
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently out of action for the Indian cricket team.
Source: AP
However, Chahal will be seen playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 season.
Source: BCCI/IPL