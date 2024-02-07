January 17, 2024
All you need to know about Google's new AI chatbot AMIE
Google has recently announced an extensive development in the artificial intelligence (AI) stream.
The tech giant has introduced its new AI chatbot Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer (AMIE), which will bring a revolutionary change in the world of medical science.
The AMIE chatbot is based on real-world datasets comprising medical reasoning, medical summarisation, and real-world clinical conversations.
It is designed to interact with the patients that would reflect quality in real-world clinical consultations with the doctors.
The AMIE chatbot was tested by imitating consultations with both board-certified primary care physicians (PCPs) and trained actors (trained carefully to mimic a patient).
The research found that AMIE had greater diagnostic accuracy and superior performance from the perspective of both specialist physicians, and patient actors.
The comparison was drawn on the aspects like history-taking, diagnostic accuracy, clinical management, clinical communication skills, relationship fostering and empathy.
The researchers also call for further research before AMIE can be implemented in real-world settings.
