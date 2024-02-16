February 16, 2024
All you need to know about Nothing Phone (2a)
The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to launch on March 5.
The London-based technology firm, Nothing, has generated significant buzz with the upcoming mid-range offering.
The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel, dual cameras, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 SoC.
The phone will have a transparent back design, in line with other Nothing devices.
The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a dual-camera setup placed horizontally on the back.
The camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The battery capacity could range from 4,500mAh to 4,800mAh.
On the software front, the Nothing Phone (2a) is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14.
The phone is expected to receive updates for up to three years following the device’s launch.
The device is expected to launch in two variants. In India, the base model may come equipped with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.
In terms of pricing, a recent leak suggested the pricing in India Rs 30,000.
