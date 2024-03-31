March 31, 2024
Apple extends discounts to employees on select Apple Watch bands
Apple is extending discounts to both its corporate and retail employees, offering a 40 per cent discount on selected Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop bands.
The Link Bracelet, which typically retails for $349, is now available to employees in the US for $209 on Apple's online store.
Similarly, the Milanese Loop, originally priced at $99, is now accessible to employees at $59.
These bands have been part of the Apple Watch lineup since its inception in 2015.
Additionally, employees can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on various bands, including the Black Unity and Pride Edition bands.
