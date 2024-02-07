January 30, 2024
Apple's iOS 18 expectations
Apple's highly anticipated iOS 18 software update is poised to make waves, potentially marking a significant milestone in the tech giant's history.
Media reports suggest that it could be "the biggest" yet from Apple.
The revelation has sparked excitement ahead of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled for June.
The iOS 18 update is expected to be officially announced in June.
Additionally, improvements to Siri and the Messages app, such as enhanced auto-completion features, are anticipated.
Apple Music enthusiasts can also look forward to auto-generated playlists, a feature that mirrors Spotify's offerings.
Furthermore, Apple is reportedly exploring the integration of generative AI into its development tools, potentially streamlining the app development process.
Productivity apps like Pages and Keynote are slated to receive updates harnessing the power of generative AI.
The iOS 18 update may incorporate RCS (Rich Communication Services) support, aligning with Apple's commitment to enhancing messaging capabilities.
