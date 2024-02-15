February 15, 2024
Best QLED Smart TVs for your living room
Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | 163 cm (65 inches) | Black | Rs 64,990
Source: Amazon website
OnePlus Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro | 163 cm (65 inches) | Black | Rs 84,999
Source: Amazon website
TOSHIBA 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | 164 cm (65 inches) | Black | Rs 56,999
Source: Amazon website
Acer W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV | 164 cm (65 inches) | Metallic Grey | Rs 64,999
Source: Amazon website
Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | 163 cm (65 inches) | Titan Gray | Rs 1,09,990
Source: Amazon website
ALT Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV | 164 cm (65 inch) | Black | Rs 45,990
Source: Amazon website
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV | 164 cm (65 inches) | Gray | Rs 62,999
Source: Amazon website