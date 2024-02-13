February 13, 2024
Best smartwatch to gift your partner this Valentine's Day
Are you still confused about what to gift your partner this Valentine's Day? Check out these budget-friendly smartwatches to surprise your partner:
Source: Unsplash
Fastrack Limitless FS1 with 1.95" Horizon Curve Display, SingleSync BT Calling v5.3, Built-in Alexa, Upto 5 Day Battery, ATS Chipset, 100+ Sports Modes, 150+ Watchfaces | Rs 1,999
Source: Amazon website
Noise Vivid Call 2 with 1.85” HD Display, BT Calling, IP68 Waterproof, 7 Days Battery Life, Sleep Tracking, 150+ Watch Faces, Sunset Orange | Rs 1,199
Source: Amazon website
boAt Lunar Comet with 1.39" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Mode, 100 Watch Faces, Metal Grey | Rs 1,399
Source: Amazon website
TIMEX iConnect EVO+ with 2.04" display, Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Functional Crown, AI Voice Assist, Upto 7 Days Battery | Rs 1,795
Source: Amazon website
Fire-Boltt Gladiator with 1.96" display, Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant, 8 Unique UI Interactions, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Black | Rs 1,549
Source: Amazon website
Noise Twist with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Rose Pink | Rs 1,199
Source: Amazon website
beatXP Marv Raze with 1.96" HD Display, Advanced Bluetooth Calling, Smart AI Voice Assistant, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Health, SpO2 & Stress Monitoring, Black | Rs 999
Source: Amazon website
pTron Reflect Callz with Bluetooth Calling, 1.85" Full Touch Display, Digital Crown, 100+ Watch Faces, SpO2, Sports Mode, 5 Days Battery Life, Blue | Rs 999
Source: Amazon website
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro with 1.39" display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, Black | Rs 1,199
Source: Amazon website
HAMMER Active 2.0 with 1.95" Display, Bluetooth Calling, in-Built Games, Wireless Charging, AOD, 600 NITS Brightness, Black | Rs 1,799
Source: Amazon website