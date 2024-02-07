January 29, 2024
Elon Musk on new Apple App Store changes
Elon Musk, the owner of X, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Apple's App Store changes in the European Union (EU), expressing deep concerns.
Source: AP
The discussion comes ahead of the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March.
Source: Unsplash
The billionaire entrepreneur's remarks came in response to a statement by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on X, where Ek criticised Apple's DMA announcement as "at best vague and misleading."
Source: Unsplash
In his response, Musk echoed Ek's sentiments, stating that the proposed changes are "very concerning."
Source: Republic
Apple recently unveiled plans to implement changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store within the European Union in compliance with the upcoming DMA regulations set to take effect in March.
Source: Unsplash
A significant development is the decision to permit third-party app stores on iOS devices for the first time, with the alterations set to be introduced alongside the rollout of iOS 17.4 next month.
Source: Unsplash
Nevertheless, the introduction of a new App Store tax has emerged as a contentious issue.
Source: Pexels