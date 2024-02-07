January 30, 2024
Global economies see AI as big challenge
The Finance Ministry of India has underscored the significant challenge posed by the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to governments worldwide.
Source: ANI
The biggest challenge is faced particularly in the realm of employment within service sectors.
Source: Pexels
The Ministry highlighted the pressing questions surrounding AI's implications for workforce dynamics.
Source: Freepik
Citing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper, the Ministry pointed out that approximately 40 per cent of global employment is susceptible to AI.
Source: Pexels
The paper further emphasised the necessity for developing economies to prioritise investments in infrastructure and digitally skilled labour forces to optimise AI's potential benefits.
Source: unsplash
On the domestic front, the Finance Ministry underscores the critical importance of fostering a talented and skilled workforce.
Source: Shutterstock
It also ensures age-appropriate learning outcomes in educational institutions, and prioritising public health initiatives to cultivate a robust and productive populace.
Source: Pixabay