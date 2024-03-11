March 11, 2024
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee, shares animated illustration
Google Doodle has released an animated tribute to the flat white, an espresso-based beverage beloved by coffee enthusiasts worldwide, believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand.
Source: Google
This homage coincides with March 11, the day the flat white was officially recognised in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011.
Source: Google
The doodle is set to be visible across various countries, including India, celebrating the drink's cultural significance and global appeal.
Source: Google
Google Doodles are variations of the Google logo that appear on the search engine's homepage to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, achievements, and notable events.
Source: Unsplash
The flat white, comprising a shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and a delicate layer of micro-foam, is traditionally served in a ceramic cup.
Source: Unsplash
Its roots trace back to Sydney and Auckland in the 1980s, where it first appeared on café menus, captivating coffee lovers with its smooth texture and rich flavour.
Source: Unsplash
The popularity of flat white resonates with the global acclaim that it has garnered, particularly among those seeking a velvety coffee experience with minimal foam.
Source: Unsplash