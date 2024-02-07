January 19, 2024
Government likely to issue new IT rules against deepfakes
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Tuesday that compliance with the advisory on deepfakes from social media and online platforms has been "mixed."
Source: Republic
He assured that amended IT rules will be notified within a week to address the issue, stressing that platforms bear the responsibility of detecting and removing deepfakes and prohibited content.
Source: Freepik
Chandrasekhar warned that a lack of action or a casual approach by platforms towards their core responsibility of preventing user harm may result in them being blocked.
Source: Freepik
This stern stance follows the government's directive to platforms to urgently crack down on doctored and manipulated videos circulating on social media.
Source: Pexels Photo
The minister highlighted that the govt had previously made it clear to social media, online platforms that non-compliance with the advisory on deepfakes would lead to the introduction of new IT rules.
Source: Pexels Photo
The upcoming amended IT rules, according to Chandrasekhar, will firmly embed the guidelines outlined in the advisory.
Source: Pexels Photo
The government's latest ultimatum reflects a determination to combat the issue and holds platforms accountable for adhering to regulations.
Source: Freepik