February 16, 2024
Here's what Indians asked Alexa last year
Amazon Alexa, a virtual assistant technology became a dependable companion that attracted the users with its knowledge and clever banter.
Here’s a peek into what Indian users asked Alexa from January 2023 to January 2024:
“Alexa, who is the richest person in the world?”
“Alexa, who is Elon Musk?”
“Alexa, what is AI?”
“Alexa, who is Sundar Pichai?”
“Alexa, what is Chat GPT?”
“Alexa, who is Steve Jobs?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Jeff Bezos?”
“Alexa, who is Mark Zuckerberg?”
