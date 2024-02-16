February 16, 2024

Here's what Indians asked Alexa last year

Amazon Alexa, a virtual assistant technology became a dependable companion that attracted the users with its knowledge and clever banter.

Source: X Photo

Here’s a peek into what Indian users asked Alexa from January 2023 to January 2024:

Source: Reuters Photo

“Alexa, who is the richest person in the world?”

Source: Republic

“Alexa, who is Elon Musk?”

Source: ELON MUSK

“Alexa, what is AI?”

Source: Shutterstock

“Alexa, who is Sundar Pichai?”

Source: ANI

“Alexa, what is Chat GPT?”

Source: Pexels

“Alexa, who is Steve Jobs?”

Source: Facebook Photo

“Alexa, what is the net worth of Jeff Bezos?”

Source: Facebook Photo

“Alexa, who is Mark Zuckerberg?”

Source: Facebook

View Next Slide