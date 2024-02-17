February 17, 2024

Jio Bharat B2 phone likely to launch in India soon

Jio Bharat B2 may launch in India soon. Although the company has not confirmed the handset, the phone was reportedly spotted on a certification site.

It is expected to come with upgrades over the Jio Bharat B1 which was unveiled in October last year.

The older model comes with 4G connectivity and a pre-installed UPI payment feature.

The phone supports multiple Indian regional languages and is offered in two colour options.

A media report states that a new Jio Phone with the model number JBB121B1 is on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

The report claims that the phone could debut as the Jio Bharat B2, with more specifications and expected features which may be revealed by the company in the future.

Notably, the Jio Bharat B1 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display and ‎Threadx RTOS.

It is equipped with ‎50MB of RAM, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity options and can hold a single nano SIM card.

The Jio Bharat B1 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, and the company claims that it can offer a standby battery life of up to ‎343 hours.

It also comes with an unspecified rear camera unit.

The phone is pre-installed with JioCinema and JioSaavn for entertainment, while JioPay allows users to make UPI transactions.

Offered in black and blue colour options the Jio Bharat B1 4G is priced at Rs 1,299.

The feature phone supports 23 languages including multiple Indian regional languages.

The handset also has a ‎3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 110g and measures ‎125mm x 52mm x 17mm in size.

