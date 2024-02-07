January 19, 2024
Know how AI is making cyber criminals dangerous
Cybercriminals exploit the AI technology to create deceptive content for various malicious purposes with tools like FraudGPT.
FraudGPT, like other AI-powered chatbots, is a language model trained on vast amounts of text data, allowing it to generate human-like responses to input queries.
Phishing Scams: FraudGPT can generate authentic-looking phishing emails, text messages, or websites that trick users into revealing sensitive information like login credentials, financial details, etc
Social Engineering: The chatbot can imitate human conversation to build trust with unsuspecting users, leading them to unknowingly divulge sensitive information or perform harmful actions.
Fraudulent Activities: The AI-powered chatbot can help hackers create fraudulent documents, invoices, or payment requests, leading individuals and businesses to fall victim to financial scams.
Malware Distribution: FraudGPT can create deceptive messages luring users to click on malicious links or download harmful attachments, leading to malware infections on their devices.
