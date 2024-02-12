February 12, 2024
Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails in your inbox from April
Google is cracking down on bulk email senders to reduce the amount of spam users receive.
Source: Unsplash
In particular, bulk email senders will start to see their emails rejected more often unless they start to comply with Google's new policies.
Source: Pexels
The new policies require them to authenticate their messages and only send emails to people who want to receive messages from them.
Source: Pexels
While implementing the restrictions on bulk senders, Google said, “You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages from a particular email sender."
Source: Pexels
Gmail's updated spam policy prevents bulk senders (those who send 5,000 emails per day) from sending excessive emails to users.
Source: Pexels
The guidelines also state that bulk senders must implement a one-click unsubscribe button for all commercial and promotional emails by June 2024.
Source: Pexels
The unsubscribe button must be visible in the body of the message, and commercial senders must process these requests within two days.
Source: Pexels
Google now says that starting this month, bulk senders who do not meet the company's sender requirements will receive temporary errors.
Source: Shutterstock
These temporary errors will be limited to a small percentage of non-compliant traffic and are intended to help senders identify traffic that doesn't meet Google's requirements.
Source: Pixabay
Meanwhile, Google notes that it will start rejecting a percentage of "non-compliant" email traffic from April and that this percentage will gradually increase.
Source: Unsplash