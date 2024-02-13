February 13, 2024
Know how Sundar Pichai starts his day
Google CEO Sundar Pichai begins his day by visiting a niche tech aggregator website called Techmeme.
Source: X Photo
Not just Pichai but other tech executives including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, have confessed of being the readers of the site.
Source: Unsplash
Techmeme was started in 2005 by former Intel engineer Gabe Rivera as an automated news site that rounded up links from mainstream outlets and obscure technology blogs.
Source: X Photo
Pichai had also revealed many aspects of his morning routine in a media interview in 2016.
Source: X Photo
Pichai revealed that he woke up every morning around 7 am and read the physical copy of Wall Street Journal and online version of the New York Times along with his tea to get his day started.
Source: Pexels
Pichai had also said that he is very particular about getting his protein and has an omelette along with a toast in the morning.
Source: Pexels Photo