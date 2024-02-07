January 19, 2024

Know these interesting features of Galaxy AI

Live Translate: Real-time voice and text translation in two directions, breaking down language barriers without the need for third-party apps

Source: Shutterstock

Interpreter: Translates live conversations instantly on a split-screen view, facilitating communication without requiring cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Source: Pexels Photo

Chat Assist: An AI tool integrated into messaging apps to enhance language, helping users craft courteous messages and captions with ease.

Source: Pexels Photo

Note Assist: Integrated within Samsung Notes, offering AI-generated summaries, pre-made templates, and convenient cover creation for efficient note-taking.

Source: Pexels Photo

Transcript Assist: Utilizes Speech-to-Text and AI technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate voice recordings, even in multi-speaker scenarios.

Source: Pexels Photo

