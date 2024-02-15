February 15, 2024
Know why Sundar Pichai uses 20 phones at a time
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he uses 20 different phones at the same time for different reasons.
Source: X Photo
Well, it is a part of the CEO's job to test multiple devices to ensure that all the products that Google offers are working on every single one of them.
Source: Unsplash
Pichai, in a media interview in 2021, revealed that one of his jobs as the CEO of Google demands him to make sure that the company's products work fine on different devices.
Source: Shutterstock
"I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone," Pichai said.
Source: Pexels Photo
"I have a 2-factor authentication. So, I don't have to change my passwords too often. I have multiple protections in place," Pichai further added.
Source: X Photo
Pichai also revealed the importance of technical literacy and the responsible use of technology.
Source: Pexels
Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015. His responsibility was the core businesses of the company and the cash cow.
Source: Unsplash
Then in December 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Google-parent Alphabet, replacing cofounder Larry Page.
Source: Alphabet