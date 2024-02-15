February 15, 2024

Know why Sundar Pichai uses 20 phones at a time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he uses 20 different phones at the same time for different reasons.

Well, it is a part of the CEO's job to test multiple devices to ensure that all the products that Google offers are working on every single one of them.

Pichai, in a media interview in 2021, revealed that one of his jobs as the CEO of Google demands him to make sure that the company's products work fine on different devices.

"I am constantly changing and trying out every new phone," Pichai said.

"I have a 2-factor authentication. So, I don't have to change my passwords too often. I have multiple protections in place," Pichai further added.

Pichai also revealed the importance of technical literacy and the responsible use of technology.

Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015. His responsibility was the core businesses of the company and the cash cow.

Then in December 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Google-parent Alphabet, replacing cofounder Larry Page.

