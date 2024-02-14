February 14, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his verdict on the Apple Vision Pro, signalling the start of a new rivalry in the virtual reality space.
Source: Instagram
Zuckerberg found little to praise about the Vision Pro and instead found his company's product, Meta Quest 3, to be more appealing to a wider audience.
Source: Instagram
“I have to say that before this, I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people since it's really good and it's like seven times less expensive," Zukerberg said in a post on Instagram
Source: Instagram
"But after using it, I don't just think that Quest is better value, I think Quest is better product period," Zuckerberg added.
Source: Unsplash
The ensuing video involved Zuckerberg talking more about the Meta Quest 3 than the Vision Pro and detailing all the ways in which his company's product is better than Apple's.
Source: Instagram
He did have a few good things to say about the Vision Pro noting that its screen has a higher resolution and that Apple's eye tracking is really nice.
Source: Instagram
Apple released the Vision Pro mixed reality headset in the US this month, marking the Cupertino company's first product category entry since the launch of the Apple Watch.
Source: Apple