February 7, 2024
Meta labels AI-generated images shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
Meta announced that it will now start labelling AI-generated images across all of its social media networks, including Instagram, Facebook and Threads, in the coming months.
The social media mogul already applies the 'Imagined with AI' labels to images generated using its Meta AI feature.
However, the company now wants to label AI images generated by other big players in the industry, including Google and OpenAI.
Meta says it is working with other leading companies in the industry for developing common standards for identifying AI generated content using forums like Partnership on AI.
The social media giant says it is working on building tools that can identify invisible markers of AI generated images even from other companies.
The company says it can only start labelling these images as ‘AI generated’ once other companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.
Meta also noted that it can't yet detect AI generated audio and videos from other companies.
Meta is adding a feature for people to disclose when they are adding AI generated video or audio on Instagram, Threads or Facebook.
