February 13, 2024

Meta's Threads rolls out X-like Trending topics feature

Meta's Threads is now rolling out a new trending feature, similar to what users used to see on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, users have been asking Instagram to add the trending feature to Threads since its launch last year.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is rolling out a small test of trending topics of the day in the US and that the feature will soon be rolled out to other countries and languages.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also confirmed the rollout of Today's topics feature which will be available in the search page and the user's For You feed.

Mosseri while giving update about the new feature said that the trending topics will be selected by the company's AI systems based on what people are engaging with.

In a media interaction, Meta said that the "Today's Topics" section is determined based on a machine learning algorithm.

It also includes how many users are talking about a particular topic and how many users have interacted with posts on the same topic.

