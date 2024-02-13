February 13, 2024

Nvidia overtakes Amazon in market value

Nvidia Corporation overtook Amazon.com Inc in market value on February 12.

Nvidia rose almost 0.2 per cent, closing with a market value of about $1.78 trillion.

While Amazon fell 1.2 per cent, it ended with a closing valuation of $1.79 trillion.

The chipmaker did surpass the e-commerce and cloud-computing company during the regular session, temporarily making it the fourth most valuable US-listed company.

Alphabet’s market capitalisation is at $1.84 trillion.

Microsoft Corporation weighs in at $3.09 trillion.

Apple’s market capitalisation at $2.89 trillion.

Nvidia has added about $600 billion in market value so far this year, more than it gained in the last seven months of 2023.

Amazon’s shares jumped 8 percent last week after reporting strong sales in the Q4.

