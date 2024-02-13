February 13, 2024
Nvidia overtakes Amazon in market value
Nvidia Corporation overtook Amazon.com Inc in market value on February 12.
Nvidia rose almost 0.2 per cent, closing with a market value of about $1.78 trillion.
While Amazon fell 1.2 per cent, it ended with a closing valuation of $1.79 trillion.
The chipmaker did surpass the e-commerce and cloud-computing company during the regular session, temporarily making it the fourth most valuable US-listed company.
Alphabet’s market capitalisation is at $1.84 trillion.
Microsoft Corporation weighs in at $3.09 trillion.
Apple’s market capitalisation at $2.89 trillion.
Nvidia has added about $600 billion in market value so far this year, more than it gained in the last seven months of 2023.
Amazon’s shares jumped 8 percent last week after reporting strong sales in the Q4.
