February 15, 2024
Office benefits offered to employees by Microsoft India
A recent Instagram video by Microsoft employees working at the company's Hyderabad campus has revealed a glimpse of their work environment.
It displays the various perks and amenities available to employees at Microsoft India.
In the video, multiple employees showcase various aspects of their work space.
The employees talk about the Beautiful campus
Microsoft T-shirts
Vending machine for free snacks
Ability to work from anywhere
Great work-life balance
According to the Microsoft, the Hyderabad office is a 54-acre campus.
The company claims it features state-of-the-art facilities and eco-friendly infrastructure.
The company also highlighted amenities include a 24x7 multi-cuisine cafeteria, informal meeting areas on each floor, and readily available hot filter coffee.
The campus also boasts a fully-equipped gym, round-the-clock ambulance services, and a pharmacy.
An outdoor amphitheater and air-conditioned bus services with WiFi are also part of the offerings.
The video has received positive responses from both employees and observers.
