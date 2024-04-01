April 1, 2024
OnePlus Watch 2: Bigger battery, dual-processors remain the key catch
OnePlus Watch 2 claims to be a major leap from its predecessor. From a promising display to dual-chip processing, the OnePlus Watch 2 claims to be the longest-lasting smartwatch on a single charge.
Source: OnePlus
The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a sleek stainless steel structure that looks premium. The watch with two buttons on the sides, including one with a rotating dial looks sleek.
The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a bright and vibrant 1.43-inch OLED display with sapphire glass, offering a crisp viewing experience with a resolution of 466x466 pixels.
Watch 2 is equipped with an array of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, and more.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus Watch 2 is its impressive battery life, which claims to last more than 100 hours on a single charge and up to 12 days in power-saving mode.
Besides, as per different reviewers, some users have also reported a delay in notification response time which can hinder the overall experience and could be improved in the coming updates.
