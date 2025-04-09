Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Key Highlights

Realme has launched a new smartphone, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G. It has a waterproof body, a battery pack of 6000mAh battery, and an OLED display.
Source: Realme
Colours
The buyers can opt from a Racing Green or a Speedy Silver colour option.
Battery
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has a a 6000mAh battery and supports fast charging using the bundled 80W charger.
Camera
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and also support optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 2MP monochrome camera that assists the main camera.
Display
The Narzo 80 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Processor
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset featuring a Mali-G615 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.
Ratings
Narzo 80 Pro 5G has IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for overall protection against water and dust ingress.
Variants
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro is available in the following variants:
8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage
8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
Price
The Realme Narzo 80 Pro starts at:
8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage - ₹19,999
8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage - ₹21,499
12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage - ₹23,499