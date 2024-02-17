February 17, 2024
US considers over $10 billion in subsidies for Intel
The United States government is in talks to give more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp, according to media reports.
Source: Pixbay
Negotiations are underway, and Intel's award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the report.
Source: Unsplash
The US Department of Commerce, which oversees the disbursement of CHIPS Act funds, and Intel declined to comment.
Source: Pexels
The department has already announced two smaller Chips Act grants.
Source: Unsplash
US Commerce Secretary said that the department has planned to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing.
Source: AP
The semiconductor fund is intended to subsidize chip production and related supply chain investments, and the awards will help build factories and increase production.
Source: Pexels
Intel plans to spend tens of billions of dollars to fund chip factories at longtime sites in Arizona and New Mexico, along with a new site in Ohio.
Source: Unsplash
Micron and Samsung Electronics are also constructing new chip factories in the US and have applied to the program.
Source: Pexels