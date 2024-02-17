February 17, 2024

US considers over $10 billion in subsidies for Intel

The United States government is in talks to give more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp, according to media reports.

Negotiations are underway, and Intel's award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the report.

The US Department of Commerce, which oversees the disbursement of CHIPS Act funds, and Intel declined to comment.

The department has already announced two smaller Chips Act grants.

US Commerce Secretary said that the department has planned to make several funding awards within two months from the government's $39 billion program to boost semiconductor manufacturing.

The semiconductor fund is intended to subsidize chip production and related supply chain investments, and the awards will help build factories and increase production.

Intel plans to spend tens of billions of dollars to fund chip factories at longtime sites in Arizona and New Mexico, along with a new site in Ohio.

Micron and Samsung Electronics are also constructing new chip factories in the US and have applied to the program.

