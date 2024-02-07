January 13, 2024
WhatsApp introduces in-app sticker option for iPhone users
WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to create, edit, and share their own stickers directly within the app.
This feature is available from January 12 for iOS users.
The new development aims to add a fun element to chats and bring group jokes to life.
Users can now transform their photos into stickers or personalise existing ones without having to leave the app or use unofficial third-party apps.
The sticker creation process is simple and user-friendly.
It includes an auto-crop function and a suite of editing tools such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay other stickers.
Once a sticker is sent, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray for future use.
To create a sticker, users need to open the sticker tray, select 'create sticker', choose an image from their gallery, customize it, and send.
Editing an existing sticker follows a similar process, with users needing to long press the sticker they wish to edit and select 'edit sticker'.
The sticker maker feature is already available on WhatsApp Web and will be rolling out on iOS 17+ over the coming days.
However, users on older iOS versions will only be able to edit existing stickers and not create new ones.
