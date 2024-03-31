March 31, 2024

YouTube Music web app launches offline downloads

The YouTube Music web application has begun rolling out offline download functionality for songs and podcasts.

The feature is now more widely available as of March 29th. Users will notice a "New! Download music to listen offline" prompt next to the Library tab.

Offline downloads can be set up directly from the website, but these downloads will count towards the 10-device limit.

However, this limitation is unlikely to affect most users. In the Settings > Downloads section, users have the option to clear their saved content.

When browsing the album or single page, users will find a familiar download button positioned between the "Save to library" option and the three-dot overflow menu.

