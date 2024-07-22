Digital Desk
10 Wild Animals That Eat Their Own Babies
Lions: Male lions often kill cubs that aren't their own to ensure the survival of their own offspring and to bring the females into estrus sooner.
Source: X
Rats: In stressful conditions or when food is scarce, female rats may resort to cannibalizing their young.
Source: X
Hamsters: Similar to rats, hamsters may consume their offspring under extreme circumstances.
Source: X
Alligators: Alligator mothers have been observed consuming some of their hatchlings, possibly to regulate the population or as a response to environmental conditions.
Source: X
Snakes: Some snake species, particularly those that lay eggs, may consume their young if disturbed or stressed.
Source: X
Praying Mantis: The female praying mantis is infamous for consuming the male after mating, providing her with essential nutrients for egg production.
Source: X
Spiders: Similar to the praying mantis, some female spiders consume the male after mating.
Source: X
Sand Tiger Sharks: These sharks have been known to practice intrauterine cannibalism, where the largest embryo consumes its siblings while still in the womb.
Source: X
Frogs and Toads: In some species, tadpoles may engage in cannibalism, particularly when food is scarce.
Source: AI